New Chicago Music On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic

July 14, 2017 10:26 AM By Richard Milne
Filed Under: localanesthetic

What a show! I’ll have the pleasure of debuting a new track from Mutts off their upcoming September release EP4. Old Shoe‘s Matt Robinson leads Sun Beard thru the grooves of The Night. Packy Lundholm‘s American Soccer (album cover above) will be released Thursday with a blowout at Martyr‘s. Chicago music vet (and, dare I say it, elder statesman tho not as elder as I) John San Juan has just put out Smashed with help from The Chamber Strings alumni (hello Anthony Illarde!). The duo of The New Zeitgeist impress again with their sophomore effort Myths and Mortals. The uber talented Meghan MacDuff (my guest on next Sunday night’s Local Anesthetic) co-chairs the helm of Montrose Man. Get a preview of Lazy Looker this Sunday night. And, Bellisle have their debut EP Across the Open Field just out. Looking forward to this episode of Local Anesthetic and I hope you can join me this Sunday night at 10:30 here on XRT.

