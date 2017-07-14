Len & Lee: Quintana’s Way Up [Listen]

Trade deadline activity exploded in our fair city when the White Sox sent ace Jose Quintana to the Cubs for four minor leaguers, including their top prospect (#8 overall), and their top pitching prospect. Besides being a top-10 pitcher, Quintana is under a very team-friendly contract that is controllable through 2020. In a nice turn of circumstance, that’s about the year the Sox are projected to bring their now formidable farm system up to the majors to begin their run of contention. That’s also the year a lot of the studs on the Cubs big team today will be up for new contracts, which perfectly demonstrates where each team is today and what each front office has achieved. The Cubs (who, we might remind some people, won the World Series last year) are built to win for the next few years. The White Sox are building for the future. Acquiring Quintana will be a boon for a rotation that’s been struggling, and really, is there such a thing as too much pitching?

