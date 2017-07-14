Learn My Licks: Matthew Sweet Teaches You To Play “Girlfriend”

Jangle-popper, Matthew Sweet, the pride and joy of Lincoln, Nebraska, played one of the biggest XRT shows ever back in 1993 when he headlined the XRT Free Fourth of July Concert. Crowd estimates are notoriously unreliable, but most observers place the audience well in excess of 2 billion.

He stopped by for music and conversation today before his show at City Winery and showed us how to play title track from breakthrough album ‘Girlfriend.’

He playing the second of 2 XRT Shows at City Winery Chicago​ tonight and a few tickets are still available. Start your weekend in a Sweet spot!