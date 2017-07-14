Concert Webcast: Matthew Sweet Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Learn My Licks: Matthew Sweet Teaches You To Play “Girlfriend”

July 14, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Girlfriend, Matthew Sweet

Jangle-popper, Matthew Sweet, the pride and joy of Lincoln, Nebraska, played one of the biggest XRT shows ever back in 1993 when he headlined the XRT Free Fourth of July Concert. Crowd estimates are notoriously unreliable, but most observers place the audience well in excess of 2 billion.

He stopped by for music and conversation today before his show at City Winery and showed us how to play title track from breakthrough album ‘Girlfriend.’

He playing the second of 2 XRT Shows at City Winery Chicago​ tonight and a few tickets are still available. Start your weekend in a Sweet spot!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live