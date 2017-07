Les Paul guitars are often thought of as the creme de la creme. Because of this, you have to pony up some serious cash if you want to get your hands on one.

That’s about to change.

Epiphone announced their new line of guitars that not only retain the classic Les Paul look, but come at an extremely affordable price.

The Les Paul SL will retail at $99.99, making it the least expensive Les Paul ever made.

Take a look at a few photos of the guitar over at Reverb.com.

