2017 Emmy Nominations Revealed

The 2017 Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 17th. Before Stephen Colbert takes the stage to host the award ceremony, take a look at a few of this year’s nominees.
Check out the full list of Emmy nominees here.
Best Comedy Series
Veep (HBO)
Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Master of None (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Best Drama Series
House of Cards (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)