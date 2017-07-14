2017 Emmy Nominations Revealed

The 2017 Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 17th. Before Stephen Colbert takes the stage to host the award ceremony, take a look at a few of this year’s nominees.

Check out the full list of Emmy nominees here.

Best Comedy Series

Veep (HBO)

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Best Drama Series

House of Cards (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)