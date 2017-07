Arcade Fire brought a new treat for fans during their performance at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Check out their cover of Lorde’s “Green Light” below. Lollapalooza collaboration anyone?

🎶 Brand new sounds, in my mind 🎶@ArcadeFire covering @Lorde's 'Green Light' is EVERYTHING 💚 pic.twitter.com/He1rGKEef9 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 13, 2017

