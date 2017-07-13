Phish to Webcast Baker’s Dozen Residency

July 13, 2017 4:58 PM
By Abby Hassler

Phish fans who can’t make the band’s upcoming performances are in for a treat. The band announced they will webcast all 13 nights of their forthcoming Baker’s Dozen residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Their run kicks off July 21 and ends August 6.

Fans can purchase single-show and full 13-night pass offers all through LivePhish. Downloads, t-shirts, posters, CD and other merchandise offerings are also available.

This latest run of New York shows will bring the band’s total to over 50 once these are completed, a record that’s only held by a few like Elton John, Billy Joel and the Grateful Dead.

 

