5 Musicians That Could Run For Senate Against Kid Rock

July 13, 2017 2:50 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
In case you missed it, the news that Kid Rock may be running for the Senate in Michigan has broken the internet.

While we wait to see if this becomes official, let’s take a look at 5 musicians that could run give him a run for his money. While one of the requirements to be a Senator is to live in the state they represent at the time of election, these Michigan natives should have no problem finding residency.

1. Jack White (Detroit)

2. Diana Ross (Detroit)

3. Iggy Pop (Muskegon)

4. Stevie Wonder (Saginaw)

5. Meg White (Gross Pointe Farms)

