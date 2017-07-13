5 Musicians That Could Run For Senate Against Kid Rock

In case you missed it, the news that Kid Rock may be running for the Senate in Michigan has broken the internet.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

While we wait to see if this becomes official, let’s take a look at 5 musicians that could run give him a run for his money. While one of the requirements to be a Senator is to live in the state they represent at the time of election, these Michigan natives should have no problem finding residency.

1. Jack White (Detroit)

2. Diana Ross (Detroit)

3. Iggy Pop (Muskegon)

4. Stevie Wonder (Saginaw)

5. Meg White (Gross Pointe Farms)

