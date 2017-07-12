This Week’s Giveaways

July 12, 2017 11:20 AM

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See Afghan Whigs!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Afghan Whigs!
Win Tickets to See Lorde!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lorde!

Win Tickets to See Liam Gallagher!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Liam Gallagher!

Win Tickets to See The Avett Brothers!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Avett Brothers!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live