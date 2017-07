And here it is… #ASG A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Seattle Mariners outfielder Nelson Cruz decided to ensure he had a lasting memory of his All Star game experience.

Before he stepped up to the plate, Cruz whipped out a cell phone from his back pocket and had St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina snap a photo of him and umpire Joe West.

We’d like to think this a stunt that can only be pulled in this scenario, but it’d be quite humorous to see this situation occur in a regular season MLB game.

Watch the events unfold below.

