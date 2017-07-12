Jason’s (Non-LCD Soundsystem) Pitchfork Picks

We’ll skip the most obvious one and get to the rest. Without further ado, a quick list of acts that you might want to make time for at this coming weekend’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. No need to list the stages because they’re all right there. Day and time should get you to where you need to be…

PJ Harvey, Saturday/7:25

Do you think it would be wise to see what one of the most respected artists of the past 25 years has going on this weekend?

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Saturday/4:15

Saturday is family day at Pitchfork and this should be the first performance that my 2-year-old gets to see and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Ride, Sunday/5:15

Shoegaze legends and 2017 BIG BEAT regulars Ride are back with their first album in 21 years. We highly recommend the new release, Weather Diaries, but we can also go back and enjoy some of their classics…

Priests, Friday/1:45

Play sick, make up any kind of B.S. to get out of work early on Friday and start the festival off right with one of DC’s finest.

Mitski, Saturday/4:00

Here comes another BIG BEAT mention, but seeing Mitski Miyawaki on the schedule is a great excuse to go back to one of the show’s favorite tracks of 2016.

Single-day tickets are still available here.