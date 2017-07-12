Fleetwood Mac Talk Classic Festival Dates, Glenn Frey

By Abby Hassler

Fleetwood Mac will reunite for two shows at the bi-coastal festival, The Classic, this month. This will be the band’s first time performing together in nearly two years.

They will play at Classic West in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, alongside the Eagles, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire. Classic East will take place at Citi Field in New York.

“We’re just going to go in and close our eyes and have fun — that’s all I can say about it,” Lindsey Buckingham told Billboard. “It’s sort of a spectacle. You can’t really worry about the aesthetics or anything. You just have to have fun with it, and hopefully that’s what we’ll do. We’re just going to brush up on our set, and we’re certainly not reinventing anything for those shows.”

The group also weighed in on the Eagles, who are playing their first shows since the death of Glenn Frey. Frey’s son Deacon and Vince Gill will fill in for the late musician.

“I was quite surprised, actually, but I’m proud of them for doing it. I think they’ve got a good replacement for Glenn,” said Christine McVie. “It was just a sad thing, Glenn’s passing, so I don’t know what you do in that kind of situation. I don’t really have any preconceptions. They’re smart guys; I’m sure it all works on some level, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it works out,” added Buckingham. “But, you know, it’s just such a loss in the sense of Don and Glenn for all those years — and other people kind of floating in and out of the band, but that always being the center. So anything [else] you do is going to seem a little foreign, at least initially.”