Watch Dave Matthews Perform at Fan Wedding

By Rami Abou-Sabe

While Dave Matthews and his band have taken the year off from touring for the first time since the early 90s, the South African-born musician has found other ways to keep busy.

Fresh off a spring acoustic run with supporting guitarist and longtime collaborator Tim Reynolds, Matthews made a surprise appearance at a Long Island wedding this past weekend.

On Sunday, July 9th, Matthews performed an intimate three-song set at the wedding of Brian Brauntuch and Rebecca Simon. Rebecca is the daughter of David Simon, the CEO of the country’s largest mall operator.

The setlist featured early DMB hits “What Would You Say” and “Ants Marching,” along with a questionable wedding song choice, “Crash Into Me.”

While we doubt footage of the full performance will ever see the light of day, catch a glimpse of Dave’s funky “Ants Marching” shot by wedding photographer Josh Rask below.