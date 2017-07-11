Lifelong Coldplay Fan Crowd Surfs In Wheelchair To Stage To Perform With Chris Martin

This Coldplay fan received a memory he will never forget.

Coldplay performed in front of a massive crowd of 83,000 in Dublin recently when Chris Martin spotted a fan in a wheelchair crowdsurfing towards the stage.

Martin invited the fan to continue surfing toward the stage and invited him on up. The lifelong fan named Rob joined Martin in front of the sold out crowd as he improvised a song about Dublin. Rob busted out his harmonica as the two delivered a beautiful duet.

Check out the heartwarming video above.

