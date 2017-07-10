THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Tall Ships – “Home”

I always do my best to listen to everything that comes my way, but once in a while, something slips through the cracks. My sincerest apologies for nearly letting the sophomore release from Brighton’s Tall Ships pass by with zero spins on the show. Impressions was released back in March and I had it on repeat for most of this past weekend. It’s my pleasure to share a track on the show by the name of “Home” and we hope to see them stateside very soon.

On to the rest of this weeks picks…

10pm

Lo Tom – “Overboard” (Barsuk)

Lorde – “Perfect Places” (Republic)

Alex Cameron – “Candy May” (Secretly Canadian)

(break)

Tall Ships – “Home” (FatCat)

Chad VanGaalen – “Old Heads” (Sub Pop)

Ibeyi – “Away Away” (XL)

Radiohead – “Man of War” (XL)

Frankie Rose – “Trouble” (Slumberland)

LCD Soundsystem – “american dream” (DFA/Columbia)

(break)

Ride – “Home Is a Feeling” (Wichita)

Waxahatchee – “Never Been Wrong” (Merge)

Cut Copy – “Airborne” (Astralwerks)

11pm

Wolf Alice – “Don’t Delete the Kisses” (RCA)

Queens of the Stone Age – “The Way You Used to Do” (Matador)

Tristen – “Glass Jar (feat. Jenny Lewis)” (Modern Outsider)

(break)

Toro y Moi – “Girl Like You” (Carpark)

Craig Finn – “God in Chicago” (Partisan)

Slowdive – “Don’t Know Why” (Dead Oceans)

Liars – “Cred Woes” (Mute)

Alvvays – “In Undertow” (Polyvinyl)

Francis and the Lights – “May I Have This Dance (feat. Chance the Rapper)” (independent)

(break)

TORRES – “Skim” (4AD)

All We Are – “Down” (Domino)

Zola Jesus – “Exhumed” (Sacred Bones)