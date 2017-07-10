Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, July 9, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

I think the most informative chunk of last night’s conversation with Tommy Evans and Mike Novak of Secret Colours was the discussion of song placement in television shows, etc. We didn’t get into specific companies that do that kind of work but you can dig that up on your own. However, the lucrative nature of that kind of work should be of interest to any band looking to supplement whatever shekels you’re able to earn elsewhere in this business (if any). Then again, Secret Colours write very visually, i.e., their new side Dream Dream is chock full of short, high impact (read “hooky as heck”) tunes that are easily digestible. You got that kind of skill in you? Get a listen to how it’s done on the band’s new Dream Dream and on last night’s Local Anesthetic with Secret Colours. The release show for Dream Dream is at Martyr’s this Saturday. Thank you for listening.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – July 9, 2017 with special guests Secret Colours: ”Save Me”

”Places I’m Going”

”Pins and Needles”

”Habitual Ritual”

