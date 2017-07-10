Len & Lin: All Stars Taking An OFFICIAL Break [Listen]

Lin has proven prescient with his choice of this season’s Len & Lin theme song from Twin Peaks, “Keep It Together”. The Cubs are two games under .500, the worst record at the All Star break by a World Series championship team that won 100+ games the year before. It’s a tough thing to figure out, given how stacked with talent this team is. It could be fatigue from the long playoff runs the last two years, but Len notes that this was the best defensive club last year and it’s struggling mightily this year. With the long layoff from baseball here at the break and how the Cubs got shellacked by the Pirates going into it, Lin’s going to take some time this week in a darkened room listening to sad records. After all, it only matches the sad record the Cubs have earned thus far this season.

