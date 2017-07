You’ve probably heard of the Rockin’ 1000 group of musicians that gather to perform classic rock & roll tunes. If you think that’s cool, try multiplying the size of the band by 65!

Before their show at Hyde Park in London last Saturday, Green Day played Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” over the PA system. Without any prompting, the entire audience began to sing along.

Thankfully, Green Day set up a camera from behind the stage to capture the incredible footage.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram