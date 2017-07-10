An Australian City Holds An Annual Beer Can Regatta And It’s The Coolest Thing Ever

If there’s ever an event that encompasses what sustainability is about it’s the beer can regatta.

OK, that part is exaggerated, but this Australian event will make you want to buy a plane ticket for down under ASAP.

The city of Darwin, Australia has a tradition dating back to 1974 of racing boats made entirely of beer cans.

The main event is dubbed the “Battle of Mindil” where participants partake in a treasure hunt. The boats race each other to find hidden treasure, and bring it back to water without being “pirated” away from them.

