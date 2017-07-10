Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off Tonight!

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, today is kind of like Christmas.

Now in its third year, Amazon will be offering tons of deals on a wide variety of products, goods, and more to Prime members. Prime Day beings tonight (Monday) at 8 PM CST and ends at 2 AM CST this Wednesday.

Amazon will reportedly have over 100,000 new deals posted every five minutes.

Yeah, that’s a lot of stuff!

Take a look for yourself at what Amazon is offering for Prime Day here.

A few of the items currently listed on the front page include a drone, Kodak digital camera, Gap gift card, bocce ball set, bluetooth speakers, stethoscope, leather conditioner and restorer, and much more.

Find anything good? Let us know in the comments below.

