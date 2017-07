Breakfast With The Beatles – July 9, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus

Traveling Wilburys – Handle With Care

Paul – You Gave Me The Answers

Natalie Merchant – Nowhere Man

John – Watching The Wheels

The Beatles – Piggies

The Beatles – Revolution

Professor Moptop

Paul – Magneto And Titanium Man (Wings Over America)

Toad The Wet Sprocket – Instant Karma

Paul – I’m Partial To You Abracadabra

The Beatles – From Me To You

Peter & Gordon – Woman

The Beatles – Within You, Without You/Tomorrow Never Knows (Love)

9 AM

The Beatles – She Said She Said

Phish – Why Don’t We Do It In The Road

Ringo – Blindman

Bill Frisell – Please Please Me

The Beatles – By George It’s The David Frost Show

The Beatles – Hey Jude (Promo Film)

The Beatles – Drive My Car

The Beatles – Fixing A Hole (Take 3)

The Beatles – And I Love Her

The Beatles – Talking To Myself (Everyday Chemistry)

George – Your Love Is Forever

The Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money

The Beatles – Hold Me Tight

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 9, 2017

THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 6:30 TILL 9 PM – VILLA PARK GAZEBO, 10 W. PARK BLVD, VILLA PARK – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

GREAT MOMENTS IN VINYL – PERFORM THE WHITE ALBUM – THURSDAY, 7:30 PM – JOLIET AREA HISTORICAL MUSEUM, 204 OTTAWA ST, JOLIET

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 8 PM – GLENDALE HEIGHTS FEST, CAMERA PARK, 101 E. FULLERTON, GLENDALE HEIGHTS

THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – SUNSHINE PARK, 220 SUNRISE AVE, WILLOWBROOK – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

GREAT MOMENTS IN VINYL – PERFORM THE WHITE ALBUM – FRIDAY, 9 PM – MARTYRS, 3855 N. LINCOLN

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – OUTDOOR PAVILION AT THE MAC, COLLEGE OF DuPAGE, 425 FAWELL BLVD, GLEN ELLYN

NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 9 PM – EMRICSON PARK, 1313 KISHWAUKEE VALLEY RD, WOODSTOCK – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – FRIDAY, 6 TILL 8 PM – WINDMILL CITY FESTIVAL, WILSON & RIVER STREETS, BATAVIA – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAG SHOT ROW – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – HEGELER CARUS MANSION, LaSALLE – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – NILES PARK, LEE & OTTAWA, NILES – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – FRIDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – FARMERS MARKET, COURTLAND & ROUTE 45, MUNDELEIN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE BEATLELELES – SATURDAY, 6:30 PM – 3 GREEN MARKET MUSIC DAY, AT DOC RYAN’S, 7432 MADISON ST, FOREST PARK

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – HOMECOMING REUNION CELEBRATION, WEST PARK, CHURCH ST, SHEFFIELD

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 5 PM – DEVINE MERCY PARISH FESTIVAL, 695 COLLEGE AVE, SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WISC

NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 3 TILL 4:30 PM – CANTIGNY PARK BAND SHELL, 1S151 WINFIELD RD, WHEATON – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 11 PM – LINDY’S LANDING RESTAURANT & MARINA, 115 PARK ST, WAUCONDA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 TILL 12:30 PM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – FRENCH MARKET, PARKING LOT AT ST. JOHN’S AVE NORTH OF CENTRAL AVE, HIGHLAND PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 8:30 PM – ITASCA FEST, WASHINGTON PARK, IRVING PARK RD & RUSH ST, ITASCA

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SUNDAY, 3 & 8 PM EST – CHAUTAUQUA PARK, 6244 W 1600 S, REMINGTON, IND

JOHN & GEORGE DUO FROM MEET THE BEETLES – SUNDAY, 4 TILL 7 PM – FLASHBACK FEVER, 514 E. WILSON ST, MADISON, WISC

HEISENBERG UNCERTAINTY PLAYERS – SUNDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – PHYLIS’ MUSICAL INN, 1800 W. DIVISION – BIG BAND JAZZ INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS – FREE

PAUL McCARTNEY – JULY 25TH & 26TH – HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPITHEATRE, TINLEY PARK

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

