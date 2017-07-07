Len & Lin: Brewers Hand Cubs A Cold One [Listen]

If yesterday’s hot weather tilt at Wrigley were an actual little league game as the score might suggest, one would have to reconsider taking the team out for ice cream following the drubbing the Cubs received at the hands of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. A 7-run third inning basically put the game out of reach for the Cubs, who saw Kyle Schwarber return from a stint in triple-A ball to find his swing. He wound up 0-4 at the dish with two strikeouts.

The All-Star break can’t seem to come soon enough, as the Cubs seem to be experiencing a championship hangover. They’re the first World Series champions in MLB history to see zero of their previous year’s All-Stars return to the mid-summer classic, with closer Wade Davis being the token Cub making the trip to Miami. Kris Bryant also becomes the first reigning MVP to not make the All-Star roster, which could be a good thing. It’ll allow him time to rest up and fully recover from the ankle he sprained last week.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.