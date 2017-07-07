LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime LCD Soundsystem synth player and backing vocalist Gavin Russom has come out as a transgender woman.

In an interview with Grindr, Russom said, “Over the last year and a half, I went from my trans identity being something I was in touch with and worked through in one way or another, to suddenly this shift where it’s on the front burner.”

She added that her LCD Soundsystem bandmates have been supportive of the whole process. “The general feeling in the group is that will make the band better,” Russom said.

Russom also revealed the struggles she encountered during her transition. “[They] led me into some self-destructive behaviors, particularly around addiction and substance abuse. In the past, it consistently clouded or interrupted my ability to get into the kind of relationship with myself I needed to. I had to really work on that stuff and get it out of the picture,” she said.

Her first public performance as a trans woman will be in Chicago as LCD Soundsystem headlines Pitchfork Music Festival on July 14th.

