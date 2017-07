Blues Breakers can now be heard on Sundays. Same time, same station, but a new day. Now hear Blues Breakers every Sunday from 9p-10p on WXRT. And what a great show this week: The Best Blues Of The Year So Far. Hear Buddy Guy with Mick Jagger from “Chicago Plays The Stones, Robert Cray, North Mississippi Allstars, Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’, Chuck Berry and more.