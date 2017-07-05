Saturday Morning Flashback: 1989 [Playlist]

By Frank E. Lee

It was back to 1989 this week as the post-Wendy Rice era of Flashback began and the transitional year was celebrated with a delightful blend of the sounds that were very much a part of the big 80’s but created in part with an ear for the decade to come. And yes, that meant we got to jump around like fish to Faith No More! Here’s the playlist:

“You Got It” by Roy Orbison

“See a Little Light” by Bob Mould

“The End of the Innocence” by Don Henley

“King For a Day” by XTC

“Trouble Me” by 10000 Maniacs

“Voodoo” by the Neville Brothers

“Everything Is Broken” by Bob Dylan

“Sowing the Seeds of Love” by Tears For Fears

“Veronica” by Elvis Costello

“Love Shack” by the B52s

“Martha Say” by John Melloncamp

“The Angels” by Melissa Etheridge

“Let Love Rule” by Lenny Kravitz

“Head On” by the Jesus and Mary Chain

“So Alive” by Love and Rockets

“Janie’s Got a Gun” by Aerosmith

“Here I Am” by Lyle Lovett

“I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty

“Twist In My Sobriety” by Tanita Tikaram

“I’ll Be You” by the Replacements

“Tightrope” by Stevie Ray Vaughan

“Love Song” by the Cure

“Black Velvet” by Alana Myles

“No Alibis” by Eric Clapton

“Closer To Fine” by the Indigo Girls

“A Girl Like You” by the Smithereens

“Epic” by Faith No More

“Here Comes Your Man” by the Pixies

“Rock and a Hard Place” by the Rolling Stones

“Don’t Make Me Dream About You” by Chris Isaak

“Let the Day Begin” by the Call

“Sold Me Down the River” by the Alarm