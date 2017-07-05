Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, July 2, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

Secret Colours Dream Dream will be officially released this Friday and the guys will drop by Local Anesthetic this Sunday night at our new time slot of 10:30. Release show for Dream Dream is July 15 at Martyr’s. Ratboys‘ excellent new side, GN, just came out on Friday. They’ll be a guest on Anesthetic in August. Dream Version release their new Fight Fair at Lincoln Hall this Saturday sharing a great bill with Marrow and Soft Candy. We heard the b-side to Akasha‘s new 45 on Jump Up! called “You Make Me Feel So Good”. Akasha’s “Simmer Down Sound” is at Township this Saturday night. Join The Evening Attraction and Post Animal at Subterranean for an ACLU benefit this Monday night. Wrapping up the show we heard “Compost” from The Hacky Turtles. Back at you Sunday night at 10:30 with Secret Colours. Thank you for listening.
- Local Anesthetic Playlist – July 2, 2017:
- Secret Colours “Places I’m Going”
- Ratboys “Westside”
- Dream Version “Fight Fair”
- Akasha “You Make Me Feel So Good”
- The Evening Attraction “Love So Fine”
- The Hacky Turtles “Compost”
