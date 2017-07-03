Jazz Transfusion Playlist July 2,2017

song-artist
Birdland-Weather Report
Cold Sweat-Cold Sweat
Dragon’s Way-Larry Coryell 11th House
Foxey Lady-Brian Bromberg
Lay Lady Lay-DeJohnette Grenadier Medeski Scofield
The Challenger-Frank Gambale/Stuart Hamm/Steve Smith
Silver-Wingfield Reuter Stavi Sirkis
America The Beautiful-Alan Broadbent/NDR Big Band
Locomotion-Dave Liebman/Joe Lovano
Crisis-Poncho Sanchez
Sukiyaki-Peter Erskine
Bemsha Swing-Bobby Hutcherson
The Life Of A Song-Geri Allen
Isn’t It Romantic-Diana Krall
Welcome to New York-Alex Goodman
Deluge-Antonio Adolfo
