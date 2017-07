Breakfast With The Beatles – July 2, 2017

Happy Birthday Ringo!

8 AM

The Beatles – Goodnight

Ringo – It Don’t Come Easy (Bangladesh)

Barek & Ghali – Octopus’s Garden/Your Mother Should Know/Honey Pie

Ringo – Photograph

Smithereens – I Wanna Be Your Man

The Beatles – Matchbox

The Beatles – What Goes On (1965 Stereo Mix)

Professor Moptop

Alan Sherman – Pop Hates The Beatles

Ringo – No No Song

The Beatles – Got To Get You Into My Life

Ringo – You Never Know

The Beatles – I Need You

Ringo – Honey Don’t (Concert For George)

9 AM

The Beatles – Helter Skelter

Shirelles – Boys

Ringo – Touch And Go

The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper/With A Little Help From My Friends

The Beatles – With A Little Help From My Friends (Vocals Only)

Professor Moptop

Dick Lord – Like Ringo

Ringo – Instant Amnesia

The Beatles – Yellow Submarine (Real Love Mix)

The Beatles – Come Together

The Beatles – Eight Days A Week

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 2, 2017

AMERICAN ENGLISH – MONDAY – 8:30 PM – 4TH OF JULY FESTIVAL, APPLE ORCHARD COMMUNITY PARK, 700 S. BARTLETT RD, BARTLETT

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – MONDAY, 6:45 TILL 8:15 PM – SCHAUMBURG LIBRARY, TOWN SQUARE, ROSELLE & SCHAUMBURG, SCHAUMBURG – OUTDOORS – FREE

AMERICAN ENGLISH – TUESDAY, 7:30 PM – FRONTIER DAYS, RECREATION PARK, 500 E. MINER ST, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

THE FAB FOUR – TUESDAY, 8:30 PM – MAIN STAGE, GRAND PARK, WESTFIELD, IND – FIREWORKS AT 10 PM

JAY GEPNER & BACKDATED BAND – TUESDAY, 8 PM – BEFORE AND AFTER THE FIREWORKS – MELAS PARK, 1326 W. CENTRAL RD, MOUNT PROSPECT – FREE – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – HARRER PARK, 6250 DEMPSTER ST, MORTON GROVE – OUTDOORS – FOLLOWED BY THE ANNUAL FIREWORKS SHOW (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – TUESDAY, NOON TILL 4 PM – JULY 4TH CELEBRATION – SABATINO PARK, 71 THOROBRED, SLEEPY HALLOW – ALL AGES – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – THURSDAY, 12 NOON TILL 1:30 – JOHN HANCOCK, 875 N. MICHIGAN AVE – FREE – OUTDOOR

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – DEER CROSSING PARK PAVILION STAGE, 1050 W. ROMEO RD, ROMEOVILLE – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SHOWS)

SHINDIG – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – 1500 FOREST GATE RD, OAK BROOK – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9 PM – FRIENDSHIP FEST, 107TH & 88TH AVE, PALOS HILLS

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 11 PM – GREEN VALLEY GOLF RANGE, 26w101 LAKE ST, HANOVER PARK

THE LENNYS – FRIDAY, 6 TILL 9 PM – INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION -PINGREE GROVE COMMUNITY CENTER, 1125 WESTER BLVD, PINGREE GROVE – ALL AGES – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – ST. BREBEUF PARISH FESTIVAL, 8301 N. HARLEM AVE, NILES

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – WYANET PARK, WALNUT & 2ND ST, WYANET – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 5:30 PM – ST. LUCY’S PARISH FESTIVAL, 3101 DREXEL AVE, RACINE, WISC

NEW INVADERS – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 6:30 PM – HERITAGE PARK PERFORMANCE PAVILION, 333 W. DUNDEE RD, WHEELING – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 6:30 PM – MITCHELL PARK BAND SHELL, HAZEL AVE & WILMOT RD, DEERFIELD – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – SUNDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – AMPHITHEATER BEHIND YUNKER FARM, 10824 LaPORTE RD, MOKENA – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SUNDAY, 1 TILL 3 PM – OGLESBY MUNICIPAL POOL GROUNDS, 55 POOL DR, OGLESBY – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES SONGS)

PAUL McCARTNEY – JULY 25TH & 26TH – HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPITHEATRE, TINLEY PARK

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

