New Chicago Music On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic

Favorite release of the week? Ratboys GN (above) which is just out today (release show tonight at Schuba’s) and will be just one of the many highlights on this Sunday night’s Local Anesthetic. I’ve also got the new Secret Colours Dream Dream album which will be out next Friday. The Hacky Turtles have a new tune called “Compost”, Akasha has (have?) a new 45 out on Jump Up!, Dream Version release Fight Fair next weekend at Martyr’s, and The Evening Attraction have laid their new single “Love so Fine” (a preview of their next album The End, Again) on me and I, in turn will lay that track on you. It’s all new Chicago music on Local Anesthetic, this Sunday night at 7:30 here on XRT. By the way, this will be our last Local Anesthetic at 7:30; Anesthetic moves to 10:30pm on Sundays starting next week, July 9. Make a note of it.



