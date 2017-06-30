Arcade Fire Share ‘Signs of Life’ Video, Announce Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins
Arcade Fire have released a music video for “Signs of Life,” the third single from their forthcoming album Everything Now.
The clip nods to the classic sci-fi series The X-Files, featuring a pair investigators on a strange mission.
The band also announced a run of fall dates. Their Infinite Content tour begins in September after they are headline Lollapalooza on August 6.
Infinite Content North American Tour 2017
8/06/17 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza Music Festival
9/05/17 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
9/06/17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
9/09/17 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
9/12/17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
9/15/17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
9/16/17 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
9/17/17- Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
9/21/17 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
9/22/17 – Tampa, FL – USF Sun Dome
9/23/17 – Miami, FL – Watsco Center at the University of Miami
9/26/17 – New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena
9/27/17- Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
9/28/17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10/11/17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
10/12/17- Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
10/14/17 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
10/15/17 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena
10/17/17 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
10/18/17- San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
10/20/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
10/22/17 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
10/25/17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
10/27/17- Kansas City, MO – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/29/17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
11/01/17 – Windsor, ON – Windsor Credit Family Union Centre
11/03/17 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
11/04/17 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
