4th Of July In Pilsen with Ryley Walker

June 30, 2017 4:44 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Ryley Walker, The Chicago Reader

When it comes to DIY 4th of July fireworks displays, The Pilsen neighborhood has pretty much every other corner of Chicago beat.

The mostly Mexican-American residents bring out the firepower and light up the sky above 18th Street.

The cover story of the Current Chicago Reader is a collection of photos of the celebration by photographer Rick Majewski.

https://www.chicagoreader.com/chicago/pilsen-fourth-of-july-fireworks-mexican-american-photo-essay/Content?oid=27125331

Looking at the joy and enthusiasm Pilsen puts into the 4th, it reminded me of singer songwriter Ryley Walker’s video for his song “The Roundabout”, filmed at one of the street corner celebrations. It’s a nice slice of what the 4th is all about: Friends, family and fireworks. And maybe drinking.

