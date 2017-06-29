The National Release Next Song From New Album

The new album from The National, “Sleep Well Beast” isn’t due until September 8, but today the band dropped another new song and video.

“Guilty Party” follows ‘The System Only Dream In Total Darkness” which has been a staple on XRT this year and an exciting song to play on the radio. The new song is a little more of a somber song that has a slow and subtle build and is another example of The National’s experimenting with different electronic sounds. But, the mood and Matt Berninger’s voice makes it familiar at the same time.

The singer has said the album is about marriages and marriages falling apart and Guilty Party would seem to be an illustration of those themes.

The video is directed by video artist Casey Reas who says the images are a dream about memory. How time moves forward but then backward as memory. It looks cool.