Iron & Wine, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Killers – New Noise at Nine. Thursday June 29, 2017

Cage The Elephant put their touch on a song originally recorded in 1978 by Wreckless Eric. Not too long ago, Mojo Magazine crowned “Whole Wide World” one of the best punk rock singles of all time. Samuel Beam, aka Iron & Wine, Gov’t Mule, and Father John Misty are each contributing to this week’s show. See the rest of this week’s playlist below. Don’t forget that the best way to support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

**

Cage The Elephant – “Whole Wide World”

Iron & Wine – “Call It Dreaming”

Barns Courtney – “Golden Dandelions”



The Killers – “The Man”

Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound”

Matthew Sweet – “Trick”

George Ezra – “Don’t Matter Now”

Gov’t Mule – “Stone Cold Rage”

Declan McKenna – “Humongous”

Now, Now – “SGL (Shot Gun Lover)” ***Catch them at Lincoln Hall next month.

Father John Misty – “Total Entertainment Forever”

Queens Of The Stone Age – “The Way You Use To Do”

The War On Drugs – “Holding On”