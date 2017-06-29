Iggy Pop is a Superhero for Imperiled Animals

By Jon Wiederhorn

People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has recruited two rock legends, Iggy Pop and Nick Cave to contribute to a new animated advertisement that stars Iggy as a superhero out to save imperiled critters.

During the ad, which is backed by the Nick Cave and the Black Seeds song “Breathless,” Pop zooms to the rescue of a fox about to be trapped, a rabbit dodging thrown rocks and a tortoise who’s having trouble crossing a busy highway.

We don’t want to spoil the ending, so we’ll just say that Iggy’s sleepy, imaginative dog plays a major role in the rocker’s heroic feats. The moral of the story, according to PETA: “Be the person your dog thinks you are.”

Iggy has been a longtime backer of PETA, as have aul McCartney, Morrissey and The Black Keys.