Essential Songs for Your 4th of July Playlist

June 29, 2017 5:02 AM By Emma Mac
In our country’s short history we have acquired a tremendous catalogue of odes to the nation. Make sure you include these gems in your Holiday celebrations this weekend, and Happy 4th of July!

“4th of July, Ashbury Park (Sandy)” – Bruce Springsteen

“Star Spangled Banner” – Jimi Hendrix

“American Girl” – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

“R.O.C.K. In The USA” – John Mellencamp

“America” – Simon and Garfunkel

“Wagon Wheel” – Old Crow Medicine Show

“Rockin’ In The Free World” – Neil Young

“This Land Is Your Land” – Woody Guthrie

“American Pie” Don McLean

“U.S. Blues” – Grateful Dead

“The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” – The Band

“Girl From the North Country” – Bob Dylan

“Young Americans” – David Bowie

Have fun, and be safe! Leave the fireworks to the pros.
-Emma

