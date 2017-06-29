Essential Songs for Your 4th of July Playlist

In our country’s short history we have acquired a tremendous catalogue of odes to the nation. Make sure you include these gems in your Holiday celebrations this weekend, and Happy 4th of July!
“4th of July, Ashbury Park (Sandy)” – Bruce Springsteen
“Star Spangled Banner” – Jimi Hendrix
“American Girl” – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
“R.O.C.K. In The USA” – John Mellencamp
“America” – Simon and Garfunkel
“Wagon Wheel” – Old Crow Medicine Show
“Rockin’ In The Free World” – Neil Young
“This Land Is Your Land” – Woody Guthrie
“American Pie” Don McLean
“U.S. Blues” – Grateful Dead
“The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” – The Band
“Girl From the North Country” – Bob Dylan
“Young Americans” – David Bowie
Have fun, and be safe! Leave the fireworks to the pros.
-Emma