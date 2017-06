For quite some time, people have been pointing out the physical resemblance Senator Ted Cruz and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts share with one another.

The two met up recently and Sen. Cruz shared a photo of their encounter on Twitter. Predictably, the internet exploded afterwards.

Take a look at the photo for yourself below.

Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!) pic.twitter.com/M5FTY59MeJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

