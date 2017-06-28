Miggy Montero Launched For Post Game Comments

June 28, 2017 1:01 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Miguel Montero, Victor Caratini

After his worst game as Cubs catcher with seven Nats stolen bases and a throwing error, Miguel Montero put the blame on Jake Arrietta after the game for not holding runners on and today was designated for assignment by the club.

Here’s a lesson for you youngsters: Don’t throw  your teammates under the bus to the press for your failures.

Oh well. Now the Victor Caratini era begins with another rookie call-up from AAA Iowa. The Cubs could be one of the only teams to follow up a World Series Championships with a rebuild on the fly, but Caratini looks like stud.

Miggy you will be missed. And we’ll always have this.

 

