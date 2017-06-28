Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, June 25, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

This past Sunday’s Local Anesthetic was an attempt to bring the summer alive for you. Chicago style. Here it is again in case you missed it. Or, save the download and fire it up again next January. Might sound (and feel) even better then. In the meantime, upcoming gigs for Lowdown Brass include the Hideout on July 28. Packy Lundholm at Martyr’s on July 20. Back at you with more new Chicago music this Sunday night at 7:30 on XRT.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – June 25, 2017: Lowdown Brass Band with Roy Ayers “Everybody Loves the Sunshine”

Fort Frances “Summertime”

Sunshine Boys “Schoolyard Bully”

Packy Lundholm “Summer’s Nighttime Serenade”

Chamber Strings “Make it Thru the Summer”

The Britannicas “Talking About Summer”

The Jamestown Massacre “Summer Sun”

