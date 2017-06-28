Liam Gallagher to Play Lollapalooza, Aftershow, and Now the Riviera Theater This Fall

It seems that when Liam Gallagher isn’t referring to his brother Noel as a “sad f—,” he’s busy lining up performances here in Chicago. Not only to we get the legendary voice of Oasis for a Lollapalooza set, he’ll also be playing a sold-out aftershow on Wed, August 2 at Park West. But that could be a problem for fans of Liam that don’t yet have tickets to see him at the fest or the aftershow since both are sold out, right? Well, have no fear because unlike other artists that count a festival appearance as a tour stop here in town, Liam will return in the fall for a proper headlining show at the Riviera Theater in Uptown on November 21. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

Liam’s first solo album will be released on October 6, and our first taste of it, “Wall of Glass,” is posted above.