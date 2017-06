Sad news coming from The Afghan Whigs camp as guitarist Dave Rosser has passed away at the age of 50.

The band wrote in a Facebook post,

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, brother and inspiration.

Dave Rosser passed away peacefully last evening surrounded by love. Thank you to all who kept him in their hearts. He is forever in ours.”

Rosser passed away following a battle with inoperable colon cancer.

