U2’s Adam Clayton Opens Up About Struggles With Alcoholism

June 27, 2017 2:38 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Adam Clayton, U2

U2 bassist Adam Clayton spoke at length about his struggles with alcoholism and addiction during a MusiCares benefit concert in New York City.

Clayton was honored with the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in recognition of his dedication to MusiCares MAP Fund, which offers musicians access to addiction recovery treatment.

During his acceptance speech, Clayton spoke at length about living with addiction.

“I’m an alcoholic, addict. But in some ways, that devastating disease is what drove me towards the wonderful life I now have. It’s just I couldn’t take my friend alcohol. At some point I had to leave it behind and claim my full potential,” he remarked.

Regarding his U2 bandmates, Clayton said, “I was lucky because I had three friends who could see what was going on and who loved me enough to take up the slack of my failing. Bono, The Edge, and Larry [Mullen] truly supported me before and after I entered recovery, and I am unreservedly grateful for their friendship, understanding and support.”

Clayton also received help from Eric Clapton & Pete Townshend on his road to recovery. He said,

“After two particularly destructive benders, Eric Clapton was there on the end of the phone. He didn’t sugarcoat it. He told me that I had to change my life and that I wouldn’t regret it. He gave me the number of a treatment center and the power to give a call to them. Once I was going through that five week program Pete Townshend visited me and again put steel on my back.”

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live