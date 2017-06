You’ll have to excuse this newlywed couple if the attention wasn’t solely on them during their ceremony.

Bob Weir officiated the nuptials of longtime friend and real estate investor William “Billy” Procida backstage before Dead & Company’s show at Citi Field last weekend.

According to Page Six, Weir came in and recited a poem before closing with the “I do’s.”

Immediately following the ceremony, the couple and 2,000 of their friends took up an entire section of the stadium to watch the show.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram