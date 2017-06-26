THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Craig Finn – ‘God in Chicago’

We’re such suckers for songs that mention our lovely city, and when an artist goes as in-depth with our town as Craig does in “God in Chicago,” we fall in love instantly. The track is from The Hold Steady frontman’s third solo effort, We All Want the Same Things. You may not notice the track in the show until the very end, and that’s because it just feels like an excellent way to end the show as the clock strikes midnight, no?

On to the rest of the program!

10pm

Alvvays – “In Undertow” (Polyvinyl)

Alt-J – “Deadcrush” (Canvasback/Atlantic)

Washed Out – “Hard to Say Goodbye” (Stones Throw)

(break)

Queens of the Stone Age – “The Way You Used to Do” (Matador)

Matt Pond PA – “Still Summer” (131 Records)

Downtown Boys – “A Wall” (Sub Pop)

Francis and the Lights – “May I Have This Dance (feat. Chance the Rapper)” (independent)

The War on Drugs – “Holding On” (Atlantic)

LCD Soundsystem – “american dream” (DFA/Columbia)

(break)

Frankie Rose – “Trouble” (Slumberland)

ODESZA – “Late Night” (Counter)

Radiohead – “I Promise” (XL)

11pm

Pixx – “Waterslides” (4AD)

(Sandy) Alex G – “Sportstar” (Domino)

Kevin Morby – “1234” (Dead Oceans)

(break)

Liam Gallagher – “Wall of Glass” (Warner Bros.)

BLESSED – “Fairytale” (Yebo Music)

Waxahatchee – “Never Been Wrong” (Merge)

Chad VanGaalen – “Old Heads” (Sub Pop)

Broken Social Scene – “Skyline” (Arts & Crafts)

Com Truise – “Propagation” (Ghostly International)

(break)

Zola Jesus – “Exhumed” (Sacred Bones)

Phoenix – “Ti Amo” (Glassnote)

Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound” (RCA)

Craig Finn – “God in Chicago” (Partisan)