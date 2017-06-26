90’s Gamers Rejoice: Nintendo To Release Super NES Classic Edition Console

If you’ve been hankering to play old school Super Nintendo games, you’re in luck!

Nintendo will be releasing the Super NES Classic Edition this September 29th complete with the ability to play classic Nintendo games in high definition. Each console will run $79.99 and comes with two controllers.

The following games will come pre-installed with each system.

Contra III: The Alien Wars™

Donkey Kong Country™

EarthBound™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO™

Kirby™ Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course™

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™

Mega Man® X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox™

Star Fox™ 2

Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV™

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®

Super Mario Kart™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™

Super Mario World™

Super Metroid™

Super Punch-Out!! ™

Yoshi’s Island™

