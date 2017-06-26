Saturday Morning Flashback: 1978 [Playlist]

Everyone has their favorite Flashback years, and this happens to be one of mine. In the spring of ’78, WXRT Program Director John Platt was the speaker at an annual event hosted by WPGU, the student-run station at the University of Illinois. I was a sophomore and was so impressed with Platt’s ideology that I jumped at the opportunity to serve as a summer intern in XRT’s programming department. I was hooked. After three years as Music Director at WWCT in Peoria, I did my first overnight shift on Chicago’s Finest Rock on June 1, 1982.
It’s been a wonderful run. The XRT family includes both colleagues and listeners, and those relationships – along with the music – are what I will always treasure.
Thank you for listening and for all your thoughtful and sincere wishes. You’ve kept me setting that alarm clock on Saturday mornings. Now it’s Frank and Johnny’s turn, and I’ll be tuning in!
Coming up next week: 1989 from 8 – 11 a.m.
This Week’s Playlist: 1978
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Good Times Roll – The Cars
- Soul Man – The Blues Brothers
- Night People – Robert Palmer
- Champagne Jam – The Atlanta Rhythm Section
- Satisfaction – Devo
- I Ain’t Living Long Like This – Emmylou Harris
- Dreadlock Holiday – 10cc
- Bad Case of Loving You – Moon Martin
- Wavelength – Van Morrison
- One Way or Another – Blondie
- 9 am
- Shattered – The Rolling Stones
- Shakedown Street – The Grateful Dead
- You Cried Wolf – Todd Rundgren
- Pump it Up – Elvis Costello
- I Need to Know – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- Remember – Greg Kihn
- Had Enough – The Who
- Because the Night – Patti Smith
- Darkness on the Edge of Town – Bruce Springsteen
- Hoochie Coochie Man – Muddy Waters
- 10 am
- Take Me to the River – Talking Heads
- Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll – Ian Dury & the Blockheads
- Sultans of Swing – Dire Straits
- So It Goes – Nick Lowe
- Lawyers, Guns and Money – Warren Zevon
- Fire – Robert Gordon with Link Wray
- I Wanna be Sedated – The Ramones
- Is This Love? – Bob Marley
- 2-4-6-8 Motorway – The Tom Robinson Band
- So Lonely – The Police
- 11 am
- Surrender – Cheap Trick
- FM – Steely Dan
- Funky but Chic – David Johansen
- All That You Dream (live) – Little Feat
- Sign of the Times – Bryan Ferry
- I’m a Woman – Koko Taylor
- Watch Out for Lucy – Eric Clapton
- Don’t Look Back – Peter Tosh with Mick Jagger
- Ca Plane Pour Moi – Plastic Bertand
