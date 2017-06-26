Saturday Morning Flashback: 1978 [Playlist]

Everyone has their favorite Flashback years, and this happens to be one of mine. In the spring of ’78, WXRT Program Director John Platt was the speaker at an annual event hosted by WPGU, the student-run station at the University of Illinois. I was a sophomore and was so impressed with Platt’s ideology that I jumped at the opportunity to serve as a summer intern in XRT’s programming department. I was hooked. After three years as Music Director at WWCT in Peoria, I did my first overnight shift on Chicago’s Finest Rock on June 1, 1982.

It’s been a wonderful run. The XRT family includes both colleagues and listeners, and those relationships – along with the music – are what I will always treasure.

Thank you for listening and for all your thoughtful and sincere wishes. You’ve kept me setting that alarm clock on Saturday mornings. Now it’s Frank and Johnny’s turn, and I’ll be tuning in!

Coming up next week: 1989 from 8 – 11 a.m.

This Week’s Playlist: 1978