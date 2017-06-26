Len & Lin: Addison Added to List of Walking Wounded [Listen]

Addison Russell’s woes have been revealed to be caused by shoulder discomfort. Ultimately, that’s a good thing, as it provides an explanation for why he’s had a tough time at shortstop. Injuries and underperformance have taken a toll on the Cubs, with Jason Heyward, Kyle Hendricks and Ben Zobrist taking recent trips to the DL and Kyle Schwarber working on his swing in triple-A. Things won’t get any easier as they open up a four-game set in Washington, DC against a Nationals team that is firing on all cylinders.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.