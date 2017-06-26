What Divas! Check Out Foo Fighters Backstage Rider For Glastonbury Festival

Ever wonder what a band that has the status of the Foo Fighters requests in their backstage riders?

NME got their hands on Foo Fighters backstage rider at Glastonbury and it turns out their requests are… Nothing too crazy! In fact, they’re quite modest.

The total cost of the rider came out to £145.10 or $184.77.

Foo Fighters Glastonbury Rider

1 x Fiji water

1 x Schwepps soda water

1 x Coconut water

1 x Pom Juice

1 x 12 pack of Diet Coke

1 x Fresh orange juice

1 x Ocean Spray cranberry juice

1 Case of Vitamin Water

1 Case of Red Bull

1 Case of Gatorade

1 Pack of Starbucks coffee beans

1 x Fat free organic milk

1 x Edensoy milk

1 Pack of avocados

1 Pack of tomatoes

1 Dark chocolate bar

1 Pack of bananas

1 Pack of apples

1 Pack of pears

1 Pack of kiwi fruit

1 Pack of seedless grapes

1 Jar of peanut butter