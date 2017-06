Breakfast With The Beatles – June 25, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – I Saw Her Standing There

John – Oh Yoko

George – Miss O’dell

The Beatles – Paperback Writer

George – Writing’s On The Wall

The Beatles – When I’m 64 (Take 2)

The Beatles – Things We Said Today

Don Rosler & Emily O’reilly – Julia

The Beatles – The Word

Canadian Brass – I Am The Walrus

Paul – Take It Away

Tom Petty – I Need You (Concert For George)

George – Poor Little Girl

The Beatles – I’ll Get You

9 AM

The Beatles – Hello Goodbye

Julian Lennon – Too Late For Goodbyes

Ringo – Don’t Go Where The Road Don’t Go

Bob Weir & Rob Wasserman – Blackbird

Professor Moptop

Paul – Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five

The Beatles – Don’t Ever Change (Bbc)

The Beatles – Every Little Thing

The Beatles – All You Need Is Love (Our World Tv Broadcast)

The Beatles – Taxman

Paul Aka The Fireman – Dance Til We’re High

The Beatles – Don’t Pass Me By

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JUNE 25, 2017

THE STINGRAYS – MONDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – CRUISIN INTO LOCKPORT, 850 S. HAMILTON ST, LOCKPORT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – TUESDAY, 7 TIL 8:30 PM – PHEASANT HILLS PARK, 2315 HART ST, DYER, IND – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – JACKMAN PARK, 600 LEIGH, GLENVIEW – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES SONGS)

NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 TILL 9:30 PM – TOWNE CENTER, 12 S. CENTER ST, BENSENVILLE – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – THE SHELL, REED-KEPPLER PARK, 129 W. NATIONAL ST, WEST CHICAGO – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – CORNER OF CENTER & SLUSHER STREETS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – FERRARO TOWN CENTER, GARY AVE & LIES RD, CAROL STREAM – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES SONGS)

SHINDIG – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 – COUNTRYSIDE PARK, 61ST STREET ½ BLOCK EAST OF BRAINARD AVE, COUNTRYSIDE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:00 – COURTHOUSE LAWN, 111 E. WASHINGTON ST, MORRIS – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL NOON – FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK, WEST CHURCH ST & COOK AVE, LIBERTYVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE BRITINS – FRIDAY – FIREMAN’S PARK PAVILLION, 1049 PARK AVE, COLUMBUS, WISC

THE STINGRAYS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – BANDSHELL, FRONT ST & WESLEY, MOUNT MORRIS – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – ST. RAYMOND PARISH CENTENNIAL HOMECOMING FEST, 604 N. RAYNOR AVE, JOLIET

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – ARLINGTON ALE HOUSE, 111 W. CAMPBELL ST, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – FREE

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – CRAVATH LAKE PARK, 341 S. FREMONT ST, WHITEWATER, WISC

GRANT PARK ORCHESTRA AND CANADIAN BRASS – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – JAY PRITZKER PAVILLION, MILLENIUM PARK – FREE (THEY WILL PLAY A BEATLE MEDLEY AS PART OF THE CONCERT)

JAY GEPNER & THE BACKDATED BAND – SATURDAY, 9 PM – HOLLYWOOD CASINO, 777 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 1 TILL 5 PM – ARLINGTON RACETRACK, 2142 W. EUCLID AVE, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (BAND WILL PLAY BETWEEN HORSE RACES – SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 3:30 PM – LAKESIDE FESTIVAL, 401 COUNTRY CLUB RD, CRYSTAL LAKE

JAY GEPNER & THE BACKDATED BAND – SUNDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – FOX CHAIN OF LAKES AT BLARNEY ISLAND, 27843 W. GRASS LAKE RD, ANTIOCH (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 3:30 TILL 5:30 PM – 4TH OF JULY FESTIVAL, FIREMAN’S PARK, 673 PENFIELD, BEECHER – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PAUL McCARTNEY – JULY 25TH & 26TH – HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPITHEATRE, TINLEY PARK

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

