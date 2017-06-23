My 5 Live – The Doors & INXS.

An XRT Friday Feature with two bands from two different eras, each with a charismatic front man – The Doors and INXS. Both bands are known for having put on memorable (sometimes for the wrong reasons) concerts. Here are five live takes showing off both bands onstage chops.

Listen all day today for some gems you can groove to and some hits you can sing along to.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

The Doors “Light My Fire” – The Ed Sullivan Show – September 17, 1967.

**Check out Doors keyboard player Ray Manzarek talking about how the band missed out on playing 6 Ed Sullivan shows because they wouldn’t change one word for the live broadcast. You can decide for yourself, but I think the TV dude was bluffing.

INXS – “New Sensation” – Wembley Stadium – July 19, 1991

The Doors – “The End” – Isle of Wight Festival – August 29, 1970

INXS – “Strangest Party,” “Never Tear Us Apart” and “Suicide Blonde” – MTV Most Wanted – October 1994

The Doors – “Roadhouse Blues” – somewhere in New York, somewhere in 1970 *NSFW – f-bomb warning!