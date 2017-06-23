Len & Lin: Bombing Schwarber Sent Down to Sort It Out [Listen]

Well, the Cubs have continued their streaky ways in Miami, where they were held to two hits the other night, and then exploded for eleven runs the next. Part of that inconsistency has been World Series hero Kyle Schwarber, who spent the entire 2016 season on the DL after blowing out his knee in the outfield in game three, surprrised everyone when he came off the DL in time for the World Series and proceeded to bat north of .400 after seeing basically no major league pitching that year. This season saw manager Joe Maddon start Schwarber in the leadoff position, and then drop him down to six in the lineup, with much the same result. The line of thinking is that having Kyle down in triple-A ball will allow him to get away from the sellout crowds of Wrigley and focus on simply putting his bat in order. By all accounts, he took the news of his temporary demotion very well. It just remains to be seen not if, but when he gets things right and is able to rejoin the big club.

